A block weighing 1.5 kg is placed on another block weighing 2.5 kg. The blocks are tied as shown in the figure. The tension force in the lower rope is 25 N and μk = 0.35 for both the surfaces of the lower block which are in contact. Determine the tensile force in the upper rope.
Three metallic blocks of mass 2.5 kg and three metallic chains each of mass 500 g are assembled, as shown. The chains are welded onto the metal blocks. The third chain is welded below the lowest block. An external force, Fext, accelerates the fabrication at 2.5 m/s2. Determine the tension at the top of chain 1.
A gardener in a basket hoists himself upward at uniform velocity using a pulley system, as shown in the diagram. What will the acceleration be if he increases the applied force by 16%? The combined mass of the gardener and the basket is 80 kg.
A 2.5-kg calculator is placed atop a 6.5-kg textbook. The rope and pulley system used to balance them has negligible mass, and virtually no friction affects the setup. Determine the connecting rope tension if the textbook accelerates the calculator at 2.5 m/s².
One 3.5-kg flower pot hangs from a weightless string attached to another 3.5-kg flower pot, which is also suspended by a weightless string. If both pots remain stationary, calculate the tension in each string.
A construction crew needs to lift a steel beam with a mass M using a pulley system as shown. Determine the minimum force that the crane operator must apply to lift the steel beam.
In a construction project, the task involves lifting a rectangular concrete block to a designated height using a compound pulley system as shown. The concrete block has mass M. Determine the tension in each section of the rope: T1, T2 , T3, and T4.