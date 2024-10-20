Physics
A cyclist begins her journey from rest at t = 0 and moves in a straight line. The displacement of the cyclist throughout the journey is given in the following table. Determine:
(a) The average velocities
(b) The velocity-time graph
Sam & Dean are walking in a straight path. Sam is located x = 8 km away from the start point at t = 0 hr. He walks constantly at 4 km/hr. Dean started from the start point at t = 1 hr and walks constantly at 6 km/hr.
Draw a position-versus-time graph showing the motion of both Sam & Dean.
Sketch the 𝑣 (velocity) vs. 𝑡 (time) graph for a car whose displacement as a function of time is shown below.