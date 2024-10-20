Physics
Use the information in the image below to determine magnitude and direction for the vector product of vectors M and N.
Given î, ĵ and k̂ represent unit vectors along the +x, +y, and +z axes respectively. Determine the cross products of the following: ĵ × î, k̂ × î, and k̂ × ĵ.
Find the cross product (C × D ) when the given vectors are C = 2î + 3ĵ and D = î - 4ĵ + 5k̂
If vector PPP = 5.2î - 2.9ĵ + 1.8k̂ and vector QQQ = 6.7î + 3.4ĵ - 2.1k̂. Find i) their cross-product, ii) the angle between the two vectors.