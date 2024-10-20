- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A volleyball player hits a 270 g ball vertically upward using his fist during a practice session. If the ball moves from a stationary position before the launch to a maximum height of 8.90m, determine the impulse imparted on the ball by the player.
A science teacher uses the following experiment to show her students the influence of elastic materials on collisions. She released from rest a 125 g cube on a smooth incline, making an angle of 15°. The cube slides 75 cm, hits a super-elastic material placed at the lowest part of the incline, and then goes up 45 cm along the incline. The contact time between the cube and the elastic material is measured to be 75 ms by an ultrasensitive motion detector. Find the mean force exerted by the cube on the elastic material.
A 75 kg hockey player is skating at a speed of 4.0 m/s towards the north. He is abruptly stopped by a defenseman skating towards him due south. Determine the impulse exerted on the hockey player by the defenseman.
A 100-kg basketball player is moving westward at a speed of 3.5 m/s. Suddenly, he comes to a halt in 1.5 seconds due to a head-on collision with a defender approaching directly eastward. Determine the average force applied to the defender.
Determine the average force exerted on a large billboard when the air in the wind, traveling at 125 km/h with a mass density of 1.4 kg per cubic meter, directly hits a surface area of 46 m wide by 66 m high and is brought to rest.