Underwater vehicles communicate using acoustic waves, which have different speeds in water compared to air. Assume the speed of sound in seawater is approximately 1500 m/s. The frequencies used for this type of communication generally range between 10 kHz and 40 kHz. Calculate the wavelength range of these acoustic signals.
An oceanographer is studying wave patterns in the open sea from a research vessel. He observes that water wave crests pass a fixed point on the vessel every 5.0 seconds. He also measures the distance from one crest to the next to be 20 meters. Determine the velocity of these water waves.
A water wave is traveling in a pond. The molecules creating the wave are oscillating with a frequency of 334 Hz whilst the speed of the wave is 112 m/s. What is the distance between the wave crests?