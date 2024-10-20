Express the Earth-to-Sun distance, approximately 93 million miles with two significant figures, in 'miles' using powers of 10 notation.
A company producing digital thermometers states that its thermometers have an accuracy of no more than ±0.100°C. Calculate the accuracy of these thermometers as a percentage of the temperature range they measure (if they measure from -20.0°C to 100.0°C).
The order of magnitude is the rough estimation of the approximate size or value given in the power of ten. Estimate the order of magnitude of 85.25 × 104.
If θ is specified as 60.0° ± 0.3°, compute the percentage of uncertainty in both i) cos(θ) and ii) θ.
Consider a scenario in a chemistry laboratory where you are measuring the volume of a liquid using a standard graduated cylinder. Normally, there is an uncertainty of approximately 2 mL because reading the meniscus precisely can be challenging. Determine the percent uncertainty for a volume measurement of: 75 mL.
Express the following measurement using the prefixes commonly used in the International System of Units (SI): 0.457 × 104 meters.