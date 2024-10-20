Imagine you are on a bike at the start of a road lined with three traffic lights. The speed limit here is 30 kilometers per hour (km/h). All the traffic lights turn green simultaneously and each stays green for 30.0 seconds before turning red. You are stationary at the first signal when it turns green. Suppose you are accelerating at a rate of 1.50 m/s² until reaching the speed limit, can you pass through all three signals without stopping? If yes, how many seconds do you have left before the last light turns red? If no, at which traffic light will you be forced to stop?



