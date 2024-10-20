- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A bus is driven at a speed of 18 m/s. The bus driver notices a competitor's van at a bus stop 180 m ahead. The van's schedule states it will leave the bus stop after 16 seconds. The bus driver wishes to reach the bus stop as the van takes off. The driver has a response time of 2 s before applying brakes and decelerating uniformly. Determine the speed of the bus as it arrives at the bus stop while the van is taking off.
During a workout, a sprinter initially at rest at point A accelerates for 5.0 s at a constant rate of 2.0 m/s2. Afterward, the sprinter maintains a constant speed for 15 s before he decides to decelerate at a constant rate of 4.0 m/s2. The sprinter stops at point B. Calculate the distance from A to B.
A motorcyclist riding at a constant speed of 60 km/h on the highway applies a constant acceleration for 2 km until he reaches a speed of 80 km/h. Determine the motorcycle's acceleration.
A cheetah chasing a deer travels the distance between two poles 100 m away from each other within 10 s. Its speed, as it passes the second pole, is 15 m/s. What was the speed of the cheetah at the first pole assuming the cheetah has uniform acceleration?
In a motorcycle race, a biker surprised by a cat applies the brakes, producing a negative acceleration of 4m/s2. If the biker was riding at an initial speed of 126 km/h (35 m/s). Calculate the distance covered by the biker before going to a complete stop.
Imagine you are on a bike at the start of a road lined with three traffic lights. The speed limit here is 30 kilometers per hour (km/h). All the traffic lights turn green simultaneously and each stays green for 30.0 seconds before turning red. You are stationary at the first signal when it turns green. Suppose you are accelerating at a rate of 1.50 m/s² until reaching the speed limit, can you pass through all three signals without stopping? If yes, how many seconds do you have left before the last light turns red? If no, at which traffic light will you be forced to stop?