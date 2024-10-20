A 450-kg wheel with a diameter of 2.5 m got detached from a vehicle and started rolling without slipping on a flat surface to the left at a constant angular speed of 1.5 rad/s. Determine the velocity vector for each point on the wheel as observed by someone moving along with the same velocity as the center of the wheel: i) the topmost point of the wheel ii) the point in contact with the ground iii) the leftmost point on the wheel.