- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A 250 g cube is attached to a massless, ideal spring suspended vertically from a horizontal table. At the equilibrium point, the spring is extended by 5.0 cm with respect to its natural length. The spring is released after being stretched downward by 2.0 cm from its equilibrium point. Calculate the period of oscillation of the cube.
Consider an ideal spring with a spring constant of 15 N/m that is suspended from a rigid support. A load of 350 g is attached to the spring's free end. At time t, a motion detector shows that the load is located 15 cm under the equilibrium position and is moving straight up at 0.5 m/s. Calculate the frequency of the moving load.
Determine the vibration frequency of a 284-kg floating platform, which dips 3.6 cm deeper into a serene pond when a 70-kg individual steps onto it, and continues to oscillate for a time after the individual steps off.
When a vehicle travels at 80.0 km/h, vibrations are noticed due to an imbalanced wheel with a 15.0 kg mass and a 0.56 m diameter. Calculate the compression of the vehicle's springs when an additional load of 270 kg is evenly placed on the vehicle, considering that the vehicle has four identical springs.
Suppose a small basket mass m is suspended with two identical springs attached to the ceiling of a cozy cabin, each with a spring constant k. Determine the vertical oscillation frequency of the suspended basket.
A group of content creators are dropping different objects on a trampoline to see what happens. They take a 53 kg dummy and drop it from the roof of a building 27.0 m above the ground onto the trampoline. As a result, the trampoline stretches 2.1 m from its equilibrium position. Modeling the trampoline as a spring, determine how much it would stretch from its equilibrium position if the dummy were dropped from 44 m instead.
Determine the maximum acceleration of a 1.70-kg ball and the point at which it first occurs if it is set into motion from a lightweight spring suspended vertically, initially compressed by 17 cm from the neutral position (where y = 0) and completing each oscillation in 0.46 seconds. Additionally, at what point will this maximum acceleration first be achieved?