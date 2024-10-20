- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A technician is seated at 2.0 m from a speaker. A member of the congregation sits 10.0 m from the speaker. Calculate the difference in sound intensity levels as heard by the technician and congregant.
Building structures such as walls and ventilators play an important role in separating the inside from the outside. Interior sounds are blocked from moving out and vice versa using absorption and reflection. If a theater reduces its interior sound intensity by 75%, determine the change in sound intensity level (in dB).
Why would it be possible to determine the multiplication factor for the sound intensity that increases the sound intensity level by 22.0 dB without knowing the initial sound intensity? What is the numerical value of the factor?
You're attending a concert and you're curious about the power of the loudspeakers being used. The main loudspeaker, installed on a tower on the stage, is designed to project 82% of its acoustic energy toward the audience, and 18% toward the backstage area. While standing 2.3 meters in front of and 1.2 meters below the loudspeaker, you measure a sound intensity level of 92 dB. Calculate the power output of the loudspeaker.