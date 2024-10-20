- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 400 N hatch is located at the upper end of a stairway. Determine the total upward force a person standing on the staircase must apply to initiate door opening and the net force applied on the hatch by the hinges. Take the upward force to be applied midway of the edge opposite to the hinges.
A 5.0-meter-long plank rests upon a fulcrum (pivot/midpoint). On one end of the plank, there is a 4.0 kg backpack, while on the opposite end, there is a 1.5 kg lunchbox. In order to maintain equilibrium on the plank, determine the distance at which a 2.5 kg rat should be positioned to the left of the plank's midpoint.
A clamp is designed to secure a lightweight metal tube. When both the finger and the thumb are applied with equal forces of FF=FT=12.0 N, calculate the resulting force that the clamp's ends exert on the metal tube.
The effort needed to pull a stopper from a bottle's neck varies between 300 and 500 N. Determine the range of forces F needed to uncork a bottle using the lever-based opener.
Determine the normal force exerted by the ground on the rear tires at point A and the vertical load transmitted through the hitch at point B of a tractor, which has a 2400-kg freight container secured at hitch point B.
A banner weighing 6.2 kg is suspended from a horizontal beam extending from the front wall of a building. The banner is attached 2.3 m away from the beam connection to the building. Determine the torque exerted by the banner about the point where the beam joins the building.
A beam extends horizontally from the front of a store, and a 6.2-kg banner is suspended from it, 2.3 m from where the beam is attached to the building. There must be opposing torque to prevent the beam from tipping due to the banner's weight. What provides this balancing torque?