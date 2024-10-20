Imagine a drone with mass m flying in a circle of radius r. Its speed changes over time according to ﻿ a t a n a_{tan} atan​﻿ = a + bt2, where a and b are constants and t is time in seconds. Starting with an initial speed v 0 at t=0, find the formulas for the tangential force (﻿ F t a n F_{tan} Ftan​﻿ ) and radial force (﻿ F R F_R FR​﻿ ) acting on the drone for any time t greater than 0.