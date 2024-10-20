- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Without resorting to a calculator use the conversion factor table to convert 33 m/s (basic SI unit) to English units.
A new, efficient vehicle has an astonishing mileage of 59 mpg (miles per gallon). If you are driving this vehicle in the Philippines, you might want to compare its mileage with that of other similar vehicles in the country. In that case, you will need to change this number according to their accepted units. Express this mileage in km/L (kilometers per liter).
A hectare is equivalent to 10 000 m2. An acre, on the other hand, is equivalent to 43 600 ft2. An agricultural field has an area of 25.6 acres, find its equivalent in hectares.
A car engine's crankshaft rotates at 3.00 × 103 revolutions per minute (rpm). Calculate the angular velocity of the engine's crankshaft in radians per second (rad/s).
The Earth's circumference at the equator is approximately 40,075 kilometers. How many cm are there in the Earth's equatorial circumference?
In an experiment, 7.2g of potassium chloride is added for every liter of water.Using the conversion factor 1 mL = 1 cm³ write the salt concentration in terms of kg/m³