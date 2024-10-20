A baseball pitcher throws the ball, and the batter strikes it for a home run. Determine the angle at which the bat is tilted above the horizontal. The ball's velocity at the instant it leaves the bat is v = (15î + 25ĵ) m/s.
Two-unit vectors A = 3î - 4ĵ and B = 2î + 3ĵ are given in terms of their components. Determine the magnitude of (i) A and (ii) B.
Vector A = -i + 2j. What angle does vector A = -i + 2j make with the positive direction of x-axis? Let counter-clockwise angles be positive.
Vectors can be written in components; using unit vectors. Determine a vector that shares the same direction as ( î - ĵ ) and has a magnitude of 1.