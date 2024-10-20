- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
A ski jumper has an acceleration of magnitude 8.00 m/s2 just before he leaves the ramp. The ramp makes an angle of 18.0° counterclockwise with respect to the horizontal. Calculate the ax and ay components of the skier's acceleration before he leaves the ramp.
A box is dragged on a ramp with a force of 8.0 N parallel to the surface. The ramp makes an angle θ above the horizontal. The horizontal component of the force vector is 6.0 N. Calculate the vertical component of the force vector.
You are provided with two vectors D and E. Vector D lies in the first quadrant, with a length of 4.20 cm and 40.0 degrees above the x-axis. Vector E lies in the fourth quadrant, with a length of 2.40 cm and 40.0 degrees below the x-axis. Find the magnitude and direction of D - E using components.
You know that a particular vector M has a y-component My = +8.5 m and a counterclockwise angle of 48° from the +x-axis. What is the (a) x-component of M and (b) magnitude of M?
A volleyball setter passes the ball to the outside hitter with a speed of 15.0 m/s. The velocity vector of the ball makes an angle of 20.0° with the vertical. Calculate the ball's horizontal velocity.
R1 (2.75 cm, 28 ° north of the negative x-axis) and R2 (1.75 cm, 15 ° west of the positive y-axis) represent the position vectors of two charged particles. Calculate the x and y components of R1 and R2.
A child lets a toy car slide on the handrail of his house. The handrail is 40° inclined with respect to the horizontal. At the end of the handrail, the car has a speed of 4.5 m/s. Calculate the x and y components of the velocity vector at the instant when the car goes off of the handrail.