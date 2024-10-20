One evening, a lady is strolling along a straight line. The line is along the x-axis and to the right is the positive direction. You collect data from the lady's motion and construct a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the lady's acceleration at 1.0 s and 3.5 s.
An engineer claims to have made a very fast toy truck.
Do you think the acceleration is constant (make a sketch of a velocity-time graph of the toy's velocity (in m/s) as a function of time)? What is the average acceleration of the toy at (i) 0 and 1.5 s; (ii) 1.5 and 12 s (iii) 12 and 25 s?
A sphere undergoes one-dimensional motion along a horizontal path. The sphere's velocity as a function of time is shown in the figure below. The sphere is located at time t=0 s at y0 = 3 cm. Find the position, velocity, and acceleration of the sphere at t = 2 s.
A lubricating oil is driven through a pipe using an electric pump. The speed of an oil particle is plotted in the first 10 s of operation. Determine the acceleration of an oil particle through every stage shown on the graph.