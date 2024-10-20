- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A coconut is thrown vertically upward with a velocity of 15 m/s from the top of a coconut palm, 3.5 m above the ground. Determine the velocity of the coconut when it strikes the ground.
The silicon oil droplet motion is investigated during a free fall experiment. A spherical-shaped droplet is established at the end of a syringe's needle tip. The droplet released without initial speed hits the ground after 0.85 s. Determine the distance separating the tip from the ground.
A stone is thrown directly upward with an initial speed of 10.0 m/s from the ground. When is the velocity of the stone zero? Ignoring resistance of air.
A ball is thrown vertically upward from the top of a tower of a height of 50.0 m. The ball passes him on its way down and passes a point 40.0 m below the point, where the ball left the thrower's hand 6.00 s after it was thrown. If air resistance is negligible, then what is the maximum height reached by it above its starting point?
A ball is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s from the top of a building of height 50.0-m. If air resistance is negligible, then in how much time the ball reaches the ground?
A stone is thrown vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s from the top of the cliff of height 50.0-m. If air resistance is negligible, then with what speed the stone strikes the ground?
A stone is thrown vertically upwards which travels up to a height of 20.0 m with an acceleration of 1.2 m/s2 and thereafter its acceleration is equal to acceleration due to gravity. Determine the maximum height attained by the stone.