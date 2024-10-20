Imagine a scenario where a person stands on a spring which is attached to the ground, note that initially the spring is at its natural length and unstressed position. The force exerted by the spring on the person, as the spring is compressed from its natural position when the person stands on the spring will experience a maximum compression of 0.10 meters, and can be described by the function F(y) = (200 N/m)y - (150 N/m2)y2 along the y-axis. Calculate the work done on the person by the spring during the compression of the spring.