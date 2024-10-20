Instantaneous Velocity in 2D definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Instantaneous Velocity in 2D definitions

Instantaneous Velocity in 2D definitions
  • Position Function
    A mathematical expression that describes the position of an object as a function of time.
  • Velocity Function
    A mathematical expression that describes the velocity of an object as a function of time.
  • Derivative
    A mathematical operation that calculates the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable.
  • Integral
    A mathematical operation that calculates the accumulation of quantities, often used to find areas under curves.
  • Indefinite Integral
    An integral without specified limits, representing a family of functions with an arbitrary constant.
  • Definite Integral
    An integral with specified upper and lower limits, used to calculate the net area under a curve.
  • Integration Constant
    An arbitrary constant added to the result of an indefinite integral, representing the family of antiderivatives.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object, calculated as the difference between final and initial positions.
  • Unit Vector
    A vector with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction in vector notation.
  • Exponents
    Numbers that indicate how many times a base is multiplied by itself in a power expression.
  • Initial Conditions
    Values provided at the start of a problem to determine specific solutions to differential equations.
  • Vector Notation
    A representation of vectors using unit vectors to indicate direction and magnitude.
  • Rate of Change
    A measure of how a quantity changes with respect to another variable, often time.
  • Final Position
    The position of an object at the end of a time interval.
  • Initial Position
    The position of an object at the beginning of a time interval.