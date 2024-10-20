Instantaneous Velocity in 2D definitions Flashcards
Instantaneous Velocity in 2D definitions
Position Function
A mathematical expression that describes the position of an object as a function of time.Velocity Function
A mathematical expression that describes the velocity of an object as a function of time.Derivative
A mathematical operation that calculates the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable.Integral
A mathematical operation that calculates the accumulation of quantities, often used to find areas under curves.Indefinite Integral
An integral without specified limits, representing a family of functions with an arbitrary constant.Definite Integral
An integral with specified upper and lower limits, used to calculate the net area under a curve.Integration Constant
An arbitrary constant added to the result of an indefinite integral, representing the family of antiderivatives.Displacement
The change in position of an object, calculated as the difference between final and initial positions.Unit Vector
A vector with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction in vector notation.Exponents
Numbers that indicate how many times a base is multiplied by itself in a power expression.Initial Conditions
Values provided at the start of a problem to determine specific solutions to differential equations.Vector Notation
A representation of vectors using unit vectors to indicate direction and magnitude.Rate of Change
A measure of how a quantity changes with respect to another variable, often time.Final Position
The position of an object at the end of a time interval.Initial Position
The position of an object at the beginning of a time interval.