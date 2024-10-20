Equilibrium in 2D definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium A state where all forces acting on an object cancel out, resulting in zero net force.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to analyze equilibrium.

Tension Force The pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or rope when it is pulled tight.

Weight Force The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed downwards.

Trigonometric Functions Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to decompose forces into components.

Components The parts of a force acting along the x and y axes, derived using trigonometry.

Cosine A trigonometric function used to find the adjacent side of a right triangle.

Sine A trigonometric function used to find the opposite side of a right triangle.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, calculated as the vector sum of all forces.

Newton The SI unit of force, symbolized as N, representing the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².

Magnitude The size or length of a vector, representing the amount of force without direction.

Angle The measure of rotation needed to bring one line or plane into coincidence with another.

Axis A reference line used in a coordinate system to determine the position of points.

Decomposition The process of breaking a force into its x and y components using trigonometry.