Equilibrium in 2D definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium in 2D definitions
  Equilibrium
    A state where all forces acting on an object cancel out, resulting in zero net force.
  Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, used to analyze equilibrium.
  Tension Force
    The pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or rope when it is pulled tight.
  Weight Force
    The force due to gravity acting on an object's mass, directed downwards.
  Trigonometric Functions
    Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to decompose forces into components.
  Components
    The parts of a force acting along the x and y axes, derived using trigonometry.
  Cosine
    A trigonometric function used to find the adjacent side of a right triangle.
  Sine
    A trigonometric function used to find the opposite side of a right triangle.
  Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object, calculated as the vector sum of all forces.
  Newton
    The SI unit of force, symbolized as N, representing the force needed to accelerate 1 kg by 1 m/s².
  Magnitude
    The size or length of a vector, representing the amount of force without direction.
  Angle
    The measure of rotation needed to bring one line or plane into coincidence with another.
  Axis
    A reference line used in a coordinate system to determine the position of points.
  Decomposition
    The process of breaking a force into its x and y components using trigonometry.
  Diagram
    A simplified drawing showing the appearance, structure, or workings of something.