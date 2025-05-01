Equilibrium in 2D quiz #1 Flashcards

When are the four forces that act on an airplane in equilibrium?
The four forces on an airplane (lift, weight, thrust, and drag) are in equilibrium when their vector sum is zero, meaning the upward and downward forces cancel and the forward and backward forces cancel, resulting in no net force and no acceleration.
What is the condition for an object to be in static equilibrium?
An object is in static equilibrium when the sum of all forces and the sum of all torques acting on it are zero, resulting in no linear or rotational acceleration.
Which term best describes the forces on an object with a net force of zero?
Balanced forces best describe the situation when the net force on an object is zero.
What kind of motion indicates a system where the net force equals zero?
A system with zero net force will either remain at rest or move with constant velocity (no acceleration).
Under what condition does a car not accelerate?
A car does not accelerate when all the forces acting on it are balanced, resulting in zero net force.
What happens when balanced forces act on an object that is at rest?
When balanced forces act on an object at rest, the object remains at rest.
How can you identify an object in equilibrium using a free body diagram?
An object is in equilibrium if the vector sum of all forces shown in its free body diagram is zero in both the x and y directions.
What is an example of an object with balanced forces acting upon it?
An example is a box suspended motionless by two cables, where the upward tension forces balance the downward weight.
What does it mean for an object to be in equilibrium?
An object is in equilibrium when the sum of all forces acting on it is zero, resulting in no acceleration.
What is an example of a balanced force?
A balanced force occurs when two equal and opposite forces act on an object, such as a book resting on a table with gravity pulling down and the table pushing up.
What does it mean when two vectors sum to zero?
When two vectors sum to zero, they are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction, resulting in no net effect.
If an object is in equilibrium, what can be said about the net force acting on it?
If an object is in equilibrium, the net force acting on it is zero.
What is the condition of balance or motionlessness called in physics?
The condition of balance or motionlessness is called equilibrium.
How would you describe a body in equilibrium?
A body in equilibrium has zero net force acting on it and does not accelerate.
What is required for an object to be in static equilibrium?
For static equilibrium, the object must have zero net force and zero net torque acting on it, so it remains at rest.
What does it mean when the forces acting on a water tube are balanced?
When the forces on a water tube are balanced, the tube is in equilibrium and does not accelerate.
How can you determine if a box is in equilibrium based on the forces acting on it?
A box is in equilibrium if the sum of all forces acting on it in both the x and y directions is zero.
What type of equilibrium is seen in a ball kept at the bottom of a hemisphere?
A ball at the bottom of a hemisphere is in stable equilibrium, as any small displacement results in a restoring force back to the equilibrium position.
When calculating the total weight a ladder must support, what should be included?
When calculating the total weight a ladder must support, you must include the weight of the ladder itself and any additional loads (such as a person or objects) on it.
What does it mean for an object to be in mechanical equilibrium?
An object in mechanical equilibrium has zero net force and zero net torque acting on it, so it does not accelerate or rotate.
What state is an object in when all forces are balanced?
When all forces are balanced, the object is in equilibrium.
What does it mean for two objects to be balanced on a pivot?
Two objects are balanced on a pivot when the torques they produce about the pivot are equal and opposite, resulting in rotational equilibrium.
What is the condition for an extended object to be in static equilibrium?
An extended object is in static equilibrium if the sum of all forces and the sum of all torques acting on it are zero.
What does it mean if a cat dozes on a stationary merry-go-round?
If a cat dozes on a stationary merry-go-round, it is in static equilibrium because there is no net force or motion.