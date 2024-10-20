Acceleration Due to Gravity definitions Flashcards
Back
Acceleration Due to Gravity definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Acceleration due to gravityThe rate at which an object accelerates towards a planet due to gravitational force, denoted as g.
- Newton's law of gravityA law stating that every mass attracts every other mass with a force proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.
- Gravitational forceThe force of attraction between two masses, calculated as Gmm/r^2.
- Surface gravityThe acceleration due to gravity experienced at the surface of a planet, calculated as GM/R^2.
- Radius of EarthThe distance from the center of the Earth to its surface, used in calculating surface gravity.
- Mass of the planetThe total mass of a planet, denoted as M, which influences the gravitational force it exerts.
- Height above surfaceThe distance above a planet's surface, affecting the calculation of gravitational acceleration.
- Local constantA constant value for surface gravity that remains the same at any point on a planet's surface.
- Point massesObjects considered to have mass concentrated at a single point for simplification in gravitational calculations.
- Free fallThe motion of an object under the influence of gravitational force only.
- WeightThe force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as mg.
- Gravitational constantThe constant G in the gravitational force equation, approximately 6.67 x 10^-11 N(m/kg)^2.
- Variable gThe acceleration due to gravity that changes with distance from the planet's center.
- KinematicsThe branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion.
- Mount EverestThe highest mountain on Earth, used as an example to calculate gravitational acceleration at a height.