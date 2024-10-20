Acceleration Due to Gravity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Acceleration due to gravity The rate at which an object accelerates towards a planet due to gravitational force, denoted as g.

Newton's law of gravity A law stating that every mass attracts every other mass with a force proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

Gravitational force The force of attraction between two masses, calculated as Gmm/r^2.

Surface gravity The acceleration due to gravity experienced at the surface of a planet, calculated as GM/R^2.

Radius of Earth The distance from the center of the Earth to its surface, used in calculating surface gravity.

Mass of the planet The total mass of a planet, denoted as M, which influences the gravitational force it exerts.

Height above surface The distance above a planet's surface, affecting the calculation of gravitational acceleration.

Local constant A constant value for surface gravity that remains the same at any point on a planet's surface.

Point masses Objects considered to have mass concentrated at a single point for simplification in gravitational calculations.

Free fall The motion of an object under the influence of gravitational force only.

Weight The force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as mg.

Gravitational constant The constant G in the gravitational force equation, approximately 6.67 x 10^-11 N(m/kg)^2.

Variable g The acceleration due to gravity that changes with distance from the planet's center.

Kinematics The branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion.