Acceleration Due to Gravity quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of the Earth?
The acceleration due to gravity on the surface of the Earth is approximately 9.8 m/s².
How do you calculate the weight of a person with mass m on Earth?
The weight of a person on Earth is calculated as W = m × g, where m is the mass in kilograms and g is the acceleration due to gravity (9.8 m/s²).
What is the free-fall acceleration at the surface of the Moon?
The free-fall acceleration at the surface of the Moon is approximately 1.62 m/s².
What is the gain in speed per second for a freely falling object near Earth's surface?
A freely falling object near Earth's surface gains speed at a rate of 9.8 m/s every second.
What is the free-fall acceleration at the surface of the Sun?
The free-fall acceleration at the surface of the Sun can be calculated using g = GM/R², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Sun, and R is the radius of the Sun.
What is the magnitude of the acceleration of the Moon towards the Earth?
The magnitude of the acceleration of the Moon towards the Earth can be calculated using g = GM/r², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Earth, and r is the distance from the Earth to the Moon.
How do you calculate the acceleration due to gravity at a distance of two Earth radii from Earth's center?
The acceleration due to gravity at a distance of two Earth radii from Earth's center is g = GM/(2R)² = GM/(4R²), where G is the gravitational constant, M is Earth's mass, and R is Earth's radius.
Why does the unit 'second' appear twice in the unit m/s² for acceleration due to gravity?
The unit 'second' appears twice in m/s² because acceleration is the change in velocity (m/s) per unit time (s), so it is meters per second per second.
How do you determine the mass of a person on the Moon if you know their mass on Earth?
A person's mass remains the same on the Moon as on Earth; mass does not change with location.
What is the free-fall acceleration on Mars?
The free-fall acceleration on Mars is approximately 3.7 m/s².
How do you find the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Mercury?
The acceleration due to gravity on Mercury's surface is calculated using g = GM/R², where G is the gravitational constant, M is Mercury's mass, and R is Mercury's radius.
How do you calculate the acceleration due to gravity on Pluto?
The acceleration due to gravity on Pluto is calculated using g = GM/R², where G is the gravitational constant, M is Pluto's mass, and R is Pluto's radius.