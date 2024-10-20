Acceleration in 2D definitions Flashcards
Acceleration in 2D definitions
- AccelerationChange in an object's velocity, affecting magnitude, direction, or both, calculated as ΔV/ΔT.
- VelocityRate of change of an object's position, with both magnitude and direction.
- ComponentsParts of a vector that represent its influence in the x and y directions.
- Pythagorean TheoremMathematical equation used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
- MagnitudeSize or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for components.
- DirectionOrientation of a vector in space, often calculated using trigonometric functions.
- Tangent InverseFunction used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.
- VectorQuantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or acceleration.
- Trigonometric FunctionsMathematical functions like sine and cosine used to relate angles to side lengths in right triangles.
- Initial VelocityVelocity of an object at the start of a time interval.
- Final VelocityVelocity of an object at the end of a time interval.
- Time IntervalDuration over which changes in velocity or position are measured.
- X ComponentPart of a vector that represents its influence in the horizontal direction.
- Y ComponentPart of a vector that represents its influence in the vertical direction.
- AngleMeasure of rotation needed to bring one line or plane into coincidence with another.