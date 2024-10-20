Acceleration in 2D definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Acceleration in 2D definitions

Acceleration in 2D definitions
  • Acceleration
    Change in an object's velocity, affecting magnitude, direction, or both, calculated as ΔV/ΔT.
  • Velocity
    Rate of change of an object's position, with both magnitude and direction.
  • Components
    Parts of a vector that represent its influence in the x and y directions.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    Mathematical equation used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
  • Magnitude
    Size or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for components.
  • Direction
    Orientation of a vector in space, often calculated using trigonometric functions.
  • Tangent Inverse
    Function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.
  • Vector
    Quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or acceleration.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to relate angles to side lengths in right triangles.
  • Initial Velocity
    Velocity of an object at the start of a time interval.
  • Final Velocity
    Velocity of an object at the end of a time interval.
  • Time Interval
    Duration over which changes in velocity or position are measured.
  • X Component
    Part of a vector that represents its influence in the horizontal direction.
  • Y Component
    Part of a vector that represents its influence in the vertical direction.
  • Angle
    Measure of rotation needed to bring one line or plane into coincidence with another.