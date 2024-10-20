Acceleration in 2D definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Acceleration Change in an object's velocity, affecting magnitude, direction, or both, calculated as ΔV/ΔT.

Velocity Rate of change of an object's position, with both magnitude and direction.

Components Parts of a vector that represent its influence in the x and y directions.

Pythagorean Theorem Mathematical equation used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.

Magnitude Size or length of a vector, calculated using the Pythagorean theorem for components.

Direction Orientation of a vector in space, often calculated using trigonometric functions.

Tangent Inverse Function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.

Vector Quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as velocity or acceleration.

Trigonometric Functions Mathematical functions like sine and cosine used to relate angles to side lengths in right triangles.

Initial Velocity Velocity of an object at the start of a time interval.

Final Velocity Velocity of an object at the end of a time interval.

Time Interval Duration over which changes in velocity or position are measured.

X Component Part of a vector that represents its influence in the horizontal direction.

Y Component Part of a vector that represents its influence in the vertical direction.