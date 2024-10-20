Skip to main content
Adding Mass to a Moving System definitions Flashcards

Adding Mass to a Moving System definitions
  • Inelastic Collision
    A type of collision where colliding objects stick together, resulting in a common final velocity.
  • Momentum Conservation
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity of a system after a collision or interaction, calculated using momentum conservation.
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object or system before a collision or interaction occurs.
  • Horizontal Momentum
    Momentum in the horizontal direction, unaffected by vertical forces or velocities.
  • Vertical Velocity
    The component of velocity in the vertical direction, which does not affect horizontal momentum.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its momentum and velocity.
  • System
    A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, such as a sled and box.
  • Momentum
    A quantity of motion of a moving body, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
  • Change in Momentum
    The difference in an object's momentum before and after an interaction, indicating a transfer of momentum.
  • Transfer of Momentum
    The process by which momentum is exchanged between objects in a system, maintaining total momentum.
  • Speed
    The magnitude of velocity, representing how fast an object is moving regardless of direction.
  • Kilogram
    The SI unit of mass, used to quantify the amount of matter in an object.
  • Meter per Second
    The SI unit of speed or velocity, indicating how many meters an object travels in one second.
  • Momentum Equation
    An equation used to calculate momentum, typically expressed as mass times velocity.