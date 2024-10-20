Adding Mass to a Moving System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inelastic Collision A type of collision where colliding objects stick together, resulting in a common final velocity.

Momentum Conservation A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.

Final Velocity The velocity of a system after a collision or interaction, calculated using momentum conservation.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object or system before a collision or interaction occurs.

Horizontal Momentum Momentum in the horizontal direction, unaffected by vertical forces or velocities.

Vertical Velocity The component of velocity in the vertical direction, which does not affect horizontal momentum.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its momentum and velocity.

System A set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, such as a sled and box.

Momentum A quantity of motion of a moving body, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.

Change in Momentum The difference in an object's momentum before and after an interaction, indicating a transfer of momentum.

Transfer of Momentum The process by which momentum is exchanged between objects in a system, maintaining total momentum.

Speed The magnitude of velocity, representing how fast an object is moving regardless of direction.

Kilogram The SI unit of mass, used to quantify the amount of matter in an object.

Meter per Second The SI unit of speed or velocity, indicating how many meters an object travels in one second.