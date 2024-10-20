Adding Mass to a Moving System definitions Flashcards
Back
Adding Mass to a Moving System definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Inelastic CollisionA type of collision where colliding objects stick together, resulting in a common final velocity.
- Momentum ConservationA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
- Final VelocityThe velocity of a system after a collision or interaction, calculated using momentum conservation.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object or system before a collision or interaction occurs.
- Horizontal MomentumMomentum in the horizontal direction, unaffected by vertical forces or velocities.
- Vertical VelocityThe component of velocity in the vertical direction, which does not affect horizontal momentum.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its momentum and velocity.
- SystemA set of interacting or interdependent components forming an integrated whole, such as a sled and box.
- MomentumA quantity of motion of a moving body, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
- Change in MomentumThe difference in an object's momentum before and after an interaction, indicating a transfer of momentum.
- Transfer of MomentumThe process by which momentum is exchanged between objects in a system, maintaining total momentum.
- SpeedThe magnitude of velocity, representing how fast an object is moving regardless of direction.
- KilogramThe SI unit of mass, used to quantify the amount of matter in an object.
- Meter per SecondThe SI unit of speed or velocity, indicating how many meters an object travels in one second.
- Momentum EquationAn equation used to calculate momentum, typically expressed as mass times velocity.