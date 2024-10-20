Adding Vectors by Components definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Adding Vectors by Components definitions

Adding Vectors by Components definitions
  • Resultant Vector
    The vector representing the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last vector.
  • Displacement
    A vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object.
  • Magnitude
    The length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.
  • Direction
    The angle a vector makes with a reference axis, often calculated using the tangent inverse function.
  • Components
    The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, typically horizontal and vertical.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Functions like sine and cosine used to decompose vectors into components.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical equation used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
  • Tangent Inverse
    A function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.
  • Vector Decomposition
    The process of breaking a vector into its horizontal and vertical components.
  • Tip to Tail
    A method of adding vectors by connecting the tail of one vector to the tip of another.
  • Origin
    The starting point in a coordinate system from which vectors are drawn.
  • Theta
    The symbol commonly used to represent an angle in trigonometry and vector calculations.
  • Coordinate System
    A system that uses numbers to represent a point, line, or the like in space.
  • Vector Addition
    The process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector.
  • Vector Math Equations
    Equations used to calculate vector properties such as magnitude and direction.