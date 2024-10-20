Adding Vectors by Components definitions Flashcards
Adding Vectors by Components definitions
- Resultant VectorThe vector representing the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last vector.
- DisplacementA vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object.
- MagnitudeThe length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.
- DirectionThe angle a vector makes with a reference axis, often calculated using the tangent inverse function.
- ComponentsThe projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, typically horizontal and vertical.
- Trigonometric FunctionsFunctions like sine and cosine used to decompose vectors into components.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical equation used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.
- Tangent InverseA function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.
- Vector DecompositionThe process of breaking a vector into its horizontal and vertical components.
- Tip to TailA method of adding vectors by connecting the tail of one vector to the tip of another.
- OriginThe starting point in a coordinate system from which vectors are drawn.
- ThetaThe symbol commonly used to represent an angle in trigonometry and vector calculations.
- Coordinate SystemA system that uses numbers to represent a point, line, or the like in space.
- Vector AdditionThe process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector.
- Vector Math EquationsEquations used to calculate vector properties such as magnitude and direction.