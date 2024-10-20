Adding Vectors by Components definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Resultant Vector The vector representing the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last vector.

Displacement A vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object.

Magnitude The length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.

Direction The angle a vector makes with a reference axis, often calculated using the tangent inverse function.

Components The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system, typically horizontal and vertical.

Trigonometric Functions Functions like sine and cosine used to decompose vectors into components.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical equation used to calculate the magnitude of a vector from its components.

Tangent Inverse A function used to determine the angle of a vector from its components.

Vector Decomposition The process of breaking a vector into its horizontal and vertical components.

Tip to Tail A method of adding vectors by connecting the tail of one vector to the tip of another.

Origin The starting point in a coordinate system from which vectors are drawn.

Theta The symbol commonly used to represent an angle in trigonometry and vector calculations.

Coordinate System A system that uses numbers to represent a point, line, or the like in space.

Vector Addition The process of combining vectors to determine a resultant vector.