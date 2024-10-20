Adding Vectors by Components quiz Flashcards

Which of the following does not describe the process of vector summation by components?
Vector summation by components involves drawing vectors tip to tail, decomposing each vector into horizontal and vertical components using trigonometric functions, summing the corresponding components, and calculating the resultant vector's magnitude and direction using the Pythagorean theorem and tangent inverse function. Any description that does not include these steps does not accurately describe the process.
What is the first step in calculating a resultant vector without a grid?
The first step is to draw and connect the vectors tip to tail, starting from the origin, based on given magnitudes and angles relative to the X-axis.
How do you identify the resultant vector in vector addition?
The resultant vector is the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last vector.
What trigonometric functions are used to decompose vectors into components?
Cosine and sine functions are used to decompose vectors into horizontal (X) and vertical (Y) components.
How do you calculate the X component of a vector?
The X component is calculated using the formula AX = A*cos(theta), where A is the magnitude and theta is the angle.
What is the purpose of using a table in vector addition by components?
A table helps organize and calculate the X and Y components of each vector, keeping track of all components systematically.
How do you find the components of the resultant vector?
Sum the corresponding components from different vectors to find the components of the resultant vector.
Which theorem is used to calculate the magnitude of the resultant vector?
The Pythagorean theorem is used to calculate the magnitude of the resultant vector.
How is the direction of the resultant vector determined?
The direction is determined using the tangent inverse function based on the resultant vector's components.
What are the final results of vector addition by components?
The final results provide the magnitude and direction of the resultant vector, demonstrating the application of vector addition and decomposition techniques.