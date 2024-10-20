Skip to main content
Adding Vectors Graphically definitions Flashcards

Adding Vectors Graphically definitions
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented graphically by an arrow.
  • Tip to Tail
    A method of adding vectors by connecting the tail of one vector to the tip of another.
  • Resultant Vector
    The vector representing the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last.
  • Magnitude
    The length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in a right triangle.
  • Commutative Property
    A property of vector addition where the order of vectors does not affect the resultant.
  • Vector Subtraction
    The process of adding the negative of a vector, affecting the direction of the resultant.
  • Scalar Multiplication
    The process of multiplying a vector by a scalar, changing its magnitude but not its direction.
  • Negative Vector
    A vector with the same magnitude as the original but pointing in the opposite direction.
  • Displacement
    A vector representing the change in position, often the resultant in vector addition.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, used to determine the magnitude of a resultant vector.
  • Triangle
    A geometric shape formed by vectors in graphical addition, used to apply the Pythagorean theorem.
  • Direction
    The orientation of a vector in space, crucial for determining vector addition and subtraction results.
  • Absolute Value
    A mathematical operation used to express the magnitude of a vector, regardless of direction.
  • Graphical Addition
    A visual method of adding vectors by arranging them tip to tail to find the resultant.