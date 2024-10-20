Adding Vectors Graphically definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented graphically by an arrow.

Tip to Tail A method of adding vectors by connecting the tail of one vector to the tip of another.

Resultant Vector The vector representing the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last.

Magnitude The length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in a right triangle.

Commutative Property A property of vector addition where the order of vectors does not affect the resultant.

Vector Subtraction The process of adding the negative of a vector, affecting the direction of the resultant.

Scalar Multiplication The process of multiplying a vector by a scalar, changing its magnitude but not its direction.

Negative Vector A vector with the same magnitude as the original but pointing in the opposite direction.

Displacement A vector representing the change in position, often the resultant in vector addition.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, used to determine the magnitude of a resultant vector.

Triangle A geometric shape formed by vectors in graphical addition, used to apply the Pythagorean theorem.

Direction The orientation of a vector in space, crucial for determining vector addition and subtraction results.

Absolute Value A mathematical operation used to express the magnitude of a vector, regardless of direction.