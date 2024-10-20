Adding Vectors Graphically definitions Flashcards
Adding Vectors Graphically definitions
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, represented graphically by an arrow.
- Tip to TailA method of adding vectors by connecting the tail of one vector to the tip of another.
- Resultant VectorThe vector representing the shortest path from the start of the first vector to the end of the last.
- MagnitudeThe length or size of a vector, often calculated using the Pythagorean theorem.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the magnitude of a resultant vector in a right triangle.
- Commutative PropertyA property of vector addition where the order of vectors does not affect the resultant.
- Vector SubtractionThe process of adding the negative of a vector, affecting the direction of the resultant.
- Scalar MultiplicationThe process of multiplying a vector by a scalar, changing its magnitude but not its direction.
- Negative VectorA vector with the same magnitude as the original but pointing in the opposite direction.
- DisplacementA vector representing the change in position, often the resultant in vector addition.
- HypotenuseThe longest side of a right triangle, used to determine the magnitude of a resultant vector.
- TriangleA geometric shape formed by vectors in graphical addition, used to apply the Pythagorean theorem.
- DirectionThe orientation of a vector in space, crucial for determining vector addition and subtraction results.
- Absolute ValueA mathematical operation used to express the magnitude of a vector, regardless of direction.
- Graphical AdditionA visual method of adding vectors by arranging them tip to tail to find the resultant.