Adding Vectors Graphically quiz #1 Flashcards

How is the parallelogram method for vector addition represented graphically, and how does it relate to the tip-to-tail method?

The parallelogram method for vector addition is represented by placing two vectors so that they start from the same point. Then, a parallelogram is formed by drawing lines parallel to each vector from the tip of the other. The resultant vector is represented by the diagonal of the parallelogram starting from the common origin. This method is equivalent to the tip-to-tail method, as both yield the same resultant vector.