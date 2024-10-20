Skip to main content
Systems of Objects with Friction definitions Flashcards

Systems of Objects with Friction definitions
  • Friction
    A force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact.
  • Kinetic Friction
    The frictional force acting between moving surfaces.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical representation showing all forces acting on an object.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between an object and the Earth.
  • Tension
    The pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or chain.
  • Coefficient of Friction
    A dimensionless scalar value representing the frictional force between two bodies.
  • Newton's Second Law
    The principle stating that F=ma, where F is force, m is mass, and a is acceleration.
  • System of Equations
    A set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object.
  • External Force
    A force acting on an object from outside the system.
  • Action-Reaction Pair
    A pair of forces described by Newton's third law, equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.
  • Positive Direction
    The assumed direction of motion or force in a problem, often chosen for convenience.
  • Horizontal Forces
    Forces acting parallel to the horizontal plane.
  • Equation Addition
    A method of solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate a variable.