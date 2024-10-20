Systems of Objects with Friction definitions Flashcards
Back
Systems of Objects with Friction definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- FrictionA force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact.
- Kinetic FrictionThe frictional force acting between moving surfaces.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical representation showing all forces acting on an object.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between an object and the Earth.
- TensionThe pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or chain.
- Coefficient of FrictionA dimensionless scalar value representing the frictional force between two bodies.
- Newton's Second LawThe principle stating that F=ma, where F is force, m is mass, and a is acceleration.
- System of EquationsA set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object.
- External ForceA force acting on an object from outside the system.
- Action-Reaction PairA pair of forces described by Newton's third law, equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.
- Positive DirectionThe assumed direction of motion or force in a problem, often chosen for convenience.
- Horizontal ForcesForces acting parallel to the horizontal plane.
- Equation AdditionA method of solving systems of equations by adding them to eliminate a variable.