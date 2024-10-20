Systems of Objects with Friction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Friction A force that opposes the relative motion of two surfaces in contact.

Kinetic Friction The frictional force acting between moving surfaces.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation showing all forces acting on an object.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between an object and the Earth.

Tension The pulling force transmitted through a string, cable, or chain.

Coefficient of Friction A dimensionless scalar value representing the frictional force between two bodies.

Newton's Second Law The principle stating that F=ma, where F is force, m is mass, and a is acceleration.

System of Equations A set of equations with multiple variables that are solved together.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object.

External Force A force acting on an object from outside the system.

Action-Reaction Pair A pair of forces described by Newton's third law, equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.

Positive Direction The assumed direction of motion or force in a problem, often chosen for convenience.

Horizontal Forces Forces acting parallel to the horizontal plane.