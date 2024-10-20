Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Alternating Voltages and Currents definitions Flashcards

Back
Alternating Voltages and Currents definitions
1/15
  • Alternating Current
    Electric current that periodically reverses direction, unlike direct current which flows only in one direction.
  • Direct Current
    Electric current that flows consistently in one direction, typically driven by a constant voltage source like a battery.
  • AC Circuit
    An electrical circuit powered by alternating current, characterized by sinusoidal voltage and current patterns.
  • DC Circuit
    An electrical circuit powered by direct current, where current flows in a single, constant direction.
  • Sinusoidal Voltage
    A voltage that varies over time following a sinusoidal pattern, typically described by a cosine function.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum value of voltage or current in an AC circuit, represented by uppercase letters.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, related to linear frequency by ω = 2πf.
  • Linear Frequency
    The number of cycles per second of a periodic waveform, measured in hertz (Hz).
  • Polarity
    The orientation of voltage or current direction, which can be reversed in AC circuits.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency in the International System of Units (SI), equivalent to one cycle per second.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge in a circuit, which can be alternating or direct.
  • Power
    The rate at which electrical energy is transferred by an electric circuit, often denoted by 'p'.
  • Cosine Function
    A mathematical function describing the sinusoidal pattern of AC voltage and current.
  • Phase
    The position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, often measured in degrees or radians.