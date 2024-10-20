Alternating Voltages and Currents definitions Flashcards
- Alternating CurrentElectric current that periodically reverses direction, unlike direct current which flows only in one direction.
- Direct CurrentElectric current that flows consistently in one direction, typically driven by a constant voltage source like a battery.
- AC CircuitAn electrical circuit powered by alternating current, characterized by sinusoidal voltage and current patterns.
- DC CircuitAn electrical circuit powered by direct current, where current flows in a single, constant direction.
- Sinusoidal VoltageA voltage that varies over time following a sinusoidal pattern, typically described by a cosine function.
- AmplitudeThe maximum value of voltage or current in an AC circuit, represented by uppercase letters.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, related to linear frequency by ω = 2πf.
- Linear FrequencyThe number of cycles per second of a periodic waveform, measured in hertz (Hz).
- PolarityThe orientation of voltage or current direction, which can be reversed in AC circuits.
- HertzThe unit of frequency in the International System of Units (SI), equivalent to one cycle per second.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge in a circuit, which can be alternating or direct.
- PowerThe rate at which electrical energy is transferred by an electric circuit, often denoted by 'p'.
- Cosine FunctionA mathematical function describing the sinusoidal pattern of AC voltage and current.
- PhaseThe position of a point in time on a waveform cycle, often measured in degrees or radians.