Alternating Voltages and Currents definitions Flashcards

Alternating Current Electric current that periodically reverses direction, unlike direct current which flows only in one direction.

Direct Current Electric current that flows consistently in one direction, typically driven by a constant voltage source like a battery.

AC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by alternating current, characterized by sinusoidal voltage and current patterns.

DC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by direct current, where current flows in a single, constant direction.

Sinusoidal Voltage A voltage that varies over time following a sinusoidal pattern, typically described by a cosine function.

Amplitude The maximum value of voltage or current in an AC circuit, represented by uppercase letters.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, related to linear frequency by ω = 2πf.

Linear Frequency The number of cycles per second of a periodic waveform, measured in hertz (Hz).

Polarity The orientation of voltage or current direction, which can be reversed in AC circuits.

Hertz The unit of frequency in the International System of Units (SI), equivalent to one cycle per second.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.

Current The flow of electric charge in a circuit, which can be alternating or direct.

Power The rate at which electrical energy is transferred by an electric circuit, often denoted by 'p'.

Cosine Function A mathematical function describing the sinusoidal pattern of AC voltage and current.