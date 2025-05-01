Alternating Voltages and Currents quiz #1 Flashcards
Alternating Voltages and Currents quiz #1
What is the frequency of alternating current and how is it defined in AC circuits?
The frequency of alternating current (AC) is the number of complete cycles the current completes per second, measured in hertz (Hz). It describes how often the current changes direction each second.
What is the standard frequency of household alternating current in the United States?
The standard frequency of household alternating current in the United States is 60 hertz (Hz).
What is an advantage of AC power compared to DC power?
An advantage of AC power over DC power is that AC can easily change direction and voltage, making it more suitable for efficient transmission over long distances and for use in household and industrial power systems.
Which type of device is most likely to operate on alternating current (AC)?
Devices such as household appliances (e.g., refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions) are most likely to operate on alternating current (AC), as AC is the standard form of electricity supplied to homes and businesses.
What does a negative value for voltage or current indicate in an AC circuit?
A negative value for voltage or current indicates a reversal in polarity or direction. This means the current or voltage is pointing in the opposite direction compared to its positive value.
How is the angular frequency (omega) related to the linear frequency (f) in AC circuits?
Angular frequency (omega) is related to linear frequency (f) by the equation omega = 2πf. Omega is measured in radians per second, while f is measured in hertz (Hz).
What is the typical notation used for time-varying and maximum values in AC circuit equations?
Lowercase letters (v, i, p) are used for time-varying values, while uppercase letters (V, I, P) denote maximum or amplitude values. This notation helps distinguish between instantaneous and peak quantities.
What mathematical function describes the time dependence of voltage and current in a simple AC circuit?
The time dependence of voltage and current in a simple AC circuit is described by a cosine function. Both voltage and current follow the form of a maximum value times cosine of omega times t.
What does the symbol for an alternating source look like in a circuit diagram?
The symbol for an alternating source in a circuit diagram is a circle with a sine wave inside. This distinguishes it from the symbol for a DC source, such as a battery.
In the example calculation, what is the significance of the voltage being -97 volts at 0.04 seconds?
The voltage being -97 volts at 0.04 seconds means the voltage has reversed polarity compared to its initial value. The magnitude shows how far it is from zero, while the negative sign indicates direction.