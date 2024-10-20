Ampere's Law (Calculus) definitions Flashcards
Ampere's Law (Calculus) definitions
- Ampere's LawRelates the magnetic field along a closed loop to the electric current passing through the loop.
- Line IntegralAn integral that calculates the sum of a field along a curve or path.
- Magnetic FieldA field that exerts a force on moving charges and magnetic dipoles, represented by B.
- Permeability of Free SpaceA constant, denoted as mu_0, that relates magnetic field and current in Ampere's Law.
- Closed LoopA path that forms a complete circuit, used in the context of line integrals in Ampere's Law.
- Amperian LoopA closed path used in Ampere's Law to calculate the magnetic field around a current.
- Dot ProductAn operation that multiplies two vectors, yielding a scalar, used in calculating line integrals.
- Differential Line ElementAn infinitesimally small segment of a curve, denoted as dl, used in line integrals.
- Right-Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a current-carrying wire.
- Infinitely Long WireA theoretical wire of infinite length used to simplify calculations of magnetic fields.
- CircumferenceThe distance around a circular loop, used in calculating line integrals in Ampere's Law.
- Biot-Savart LawA law that describes the magnetic field generated by an electric current, more complex than Ampere's Law.