Ampere's Law (Calculus) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Ampere's Law Relates the magnetic field along a closed loop to the electric current passing through the loop.

Line Integral An integral that calculates the sum of a field along a curve or path.

Magnetic Field A field that exerts a force on moving charges and magnetic dipoles, represented by B.

Permeability of Free Space A constant, denoted as mu_0, that relates magnetic field and current in Ampere's Law.

Closed Loop A path that forms a complete circuit, used in the context of line integrals in Ampere's Law.

Amperian Loop A closed path used in Ampere's Law to calculate the magnetic field around a current.

Dot Product An operation that multiplies two vectors, yielding a scalar, used in calculating line integrals.

Differential Line Element An infinitesimally small segment of a curve, denoted as dl, used in line integrals.

Right-Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a current-carrying wire.

Infinitely Long Wire A theoretical wire of infinite length used to simplify calculations of magnetic fields.

Circumference The distance around a circular loop, used in calculating line integrals in Ampere's Law.