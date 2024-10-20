Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Ampere's Law (Calculus) definitions Flashcards

Back
Ampere's Law (Calculus) definitions
1/12
  • Ampere's Law
    Relates the magnetic field along a closed loop to the electric current passing through the loop.
  • Line Integral
    An integral that calculates the sum of a field along a curve or path.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field that exerts a force on moving charges and magnetic dipoles, represented by B.
  • Permeability of Free Space
    A constant, denoted as mu_0, that relates magnetic field and current in Ampere's Law.
  • Closed Loop
    A path that forms a complete circuit, used in the context of line integrals in Ampere's Law.
  • Amperian Loop
    A closed path used in Ampere's Law to calculate the magnetic field around a current.
  • Dot Product
    An operation that multiplies two vectors, yielding a scalar, used in calculating line integrals.
  • Differential Line Element
    An infinitesimally small segment of a curve, denoted as dl, used in line integrals.
  • Right-Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of the magnetic field around a current-carrying wire.
  • Infinitely Long Wire
    A theoretical wire of infinite length used to simplify calculations of magnetic fields.
  • Circumference
    The distance around a circular loop, used in calculating line integrals in Ampere's Law.
  • Biot-Savart Law
    A law that describes the magnetic field generated by an electric current, more complex than Ampere's Law.