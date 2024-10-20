Intro to Angular Collisions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Angular Collision Occurs when at least one object is rotating or begins to rotate due to a collision.

Conservation of Angular Momentum Principle stating that the total angular momentum remains constant if no external torque acts on a system.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation rate.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of an object's angular position with respect to time.

Linear Momentum The product of an object's mass and its velocity, used in linear collision analysis.

RPM Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed.

Inelastic Collision A type of collision where colliding objects stick together post-collision, sharing a common velocity.

Point Mass An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in physics problems.

Axis of Rotation An imaginary line around which an object rotates.

Clockwise A rotational direction that follows the movement of a clock's hands.

Counterclockwise A rotational direction opposite to the movement of a clock's hands.

Rotational Speed The number of rotations or revolutions per unit of time.

Distance from Rotation Axis The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the point of interest.

Completely Inelastic Collision A collision where objects stick together and move with a common velocity post-collision.