Intro to Angular Collisions definitions Flashcards

Intro to Angular Collisions definitions
Intro to Angular Collisions definitions
- Angular CollisionOccurs when at least one object is rotating or begins to rotate due to a collision.
- Conservation of Angular MomentumPrinciple stating that the total angular momentum remains constant if no external torque acts on a system.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation rate.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of an object's angular position with respect to time.
- Linear MomentumThe product of an object's mass and its velocity, used in linear collision analysis.
- RPMRevolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed.
- Inelastic CollisionA type of collision where colliding objects stick together post-collision, sharing a common velocity.
- Point MassAn idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in physics problems.
- Axis of RotationAn imaginary line around which an object rotates.
- ClockwiseA rotational direction that follows the movement of a clock's hands.
- CounterclockwiseA rotational direction opposite to the movement of a clock's hands.
- Rotational SpeedThe number of rotations or revolutions per unit of time.
- Distance from Rotation AxisThe perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the point of interest.
- Completely Inelastic CollisionA collision where objects stick together and move with a common velocity post-collision.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a central axis or point.