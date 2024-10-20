Skip to main content
Intro to Angular Collisions definitions Flashcards

Intro to Angular Collisions definitions
  • Angular Collision
    Occurs when at least one object is rotating or begins to rotate due to a collision.
  • Conservation of Angular Momentum
    Principle stating that the total angular momentum remains constant if no external torque acts on a system.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation rate.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of an object's angular position with respect to time.
  • Linear Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and its velocity, used in linear collision analysis.
  • RPM
    Revolutions per minute, a unit of rotational speed.
  • Inelastic Collision
    A type of collision where colliding objects stick together post-collision, sharing a common velocity.
  • Point Mass
    An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in physics problems.
  • Axis of Rotation
    An imaginary line around which an object rotates.
  • Clockwise
    A rotational direction that follows the movement of a clock's hands.
  • Counterclockwise
    A rotational direction opposite to the movement of a clock's hands.
  • Rotational Speed
    The number of rotations or revolutions per unit of time.
  • Distance from Rotation Axis
    The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the point of interest.
  • Completely Inelastic Collision
    A collision where objects stick together and move with a common velocity post-collision.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around a central axis or point.