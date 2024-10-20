Skip to main content
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass definitions Flashcards

Angular Momentum of a Point Mass definitions
  • Angular Momentum
    A measure of the rotational motion of a point mass, dependent on the axis of rotation and calculated as L = Iω or L = mvr.
  • Point Mass
    A tiny object with no shape, radius, or volume, used in rotational motion problems.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a known shape, radius, and volume, differing from a point mass in rotational dynamics.
  • Rotational Speed
    The rate of rotation around an axis, denoted by omega (ω), measured in radians per second.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The linear equivalent of rotational speed, representing the velocity along the edge of a circular path.
  • Linear Momentum
    The product of mass and velocity, denoted as P = mv, and is absolute, unlike angular momentum.
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, for a point mass calculated as I = mr².
  • Axis of Rotation
    An imaginary line around which an object rotates, crucial for determining angular momentum.
  • Radians per Second
    The unit of angular velocity, indicating how many radians an object rotates through per second.
  • Distance to Axis
    The radius (r) from the point mass to the axis of rotation, affecting the calculation of angular momentum.
  • Linear Motion
    Movement in a straight line, which can be related to angular momentum when considering rotation about an axis.
  • Fulcrum
    A pivot point around which a lever or bar rotates, used in examples of angular momentum.
  • Kilograms times Meters per Second
    The unit of linear momentum, representing mass times velocity.
  • Kilograms times Meters Squared over Seconds
    The unit of angular momentum, representing mass times radius squared times angular velocity.
  • Coincidence
    A rare occurrence where linear and angular momentum values are numerically equal, typically when r equals 1.