Angular Momentum of a Point Mass definitions Flashcards

Angular Momentum A measure of the rotational motion of a point mass, dependent on the axis of rotation and calculated as L = Iω or L = mvr.

Point Mass A tiny object with no shape, radius, or volume, used in rotational motion problems.

Rigid Body An object with a known shape, radius, and volume, differing from a point mass in rotational dynamics.

Rotational Speed The rate of rotation around an axis, denoted by omega (ω), measured in radians per second.

Tangential Velocity The linear equivalent of rotational speed, representing the velocity along the edge of a circular path.

Linear Momentum The product of mass and velocity, denoted as P = mv, and is absolute, unlike angular momentum.

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, for a point mass calculated as I = mr².

Axis of Rotation An imaginary line around which an object rotates, crucial for determining angular momentum.

Radians per Second The unit of angular velocity, indicating how many radians an object rotates through per second.

Distance to Axis The radius (r) from the point mass to the axis of rotation, affecting the calculation of angular momentum.

Linear Motion Movement in a straight line, which can be related to angular momentum when considering rotation about an axis.

Fulcrum A pivot point around which a lever or bar rotates, used in examples of angular momentum.

Kilograms times Meters per Second The unit of linear momentum, representing mass times velocity.

Kilograms times Meters Squared over Seconds The unit of angular momentum, representing mass times radius squared times angular velocity.