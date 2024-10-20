Angular Momentum of a Point Mass definitions Flashcards
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass definitions
- Angular MomentumA measure of the rotational motion of a point mass, dependent on the axis of rotation and calculated as L = Iω or L = mvr.
- Point MassA tiny object with no shape, radius, or volume, used in rotational motion problems.
- Rigid BodyAn object with a known shape, radius, and volume, differing from a point mass in rotational dynamics.
- Rotational SpeedThe rate of rotation around an axis, denoted by omega (ω), measured in radians per second.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear equivalent of rotational speed, representing the velocity along the edge of a circular path.
- Linear MomentumThe product of mass and velocity, denoted as P = mv, and is absolute, unlike angular momentum.
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, for a point mass calculated as I = mr².
- Axis of RotationAn imaginary line around which an object rotates, crucial for determining angular momentum.
- Radians per SecondThe unit of angular velocity, indicating how many radians an object rotates through per second.
- Distance to AxisThe radius (r) from the point mass to the axis of rotation, affecting the calculation of angular momentum.
- Linear MotionMovement in a straight line, which can be related to angular momentum when considering rotation about an axis.
- FulcrumA pivot point around which a lever or bar rotates, used in examples of angular momentum.
- Kilograms times Meters per SecondThe unit of linear momentum, representing mass times velocity.
- Kilograms times Meters Squared over SecondsThe unit of angular momentum, representing mass times radius squared times angular velocity.
- CoincidenceA rare occurrence where linear and angular momentum values are numerically equal, typically when r equals 1.