Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Angular Momentum Momentum of an object that rotates, applicable to linear motion impacting a rotating axis.

Linear Momentum Momentum used to solve collision problems where both objects have linear velocities.

Rotating Axis A fixed point around which an object can rotate, crucial in angular momentum calculations.

Collision An event where two objects come into contact, potentially involving linear and angular momentum.

Conservation of Momentum Principle stating total momentum remains constant in an isolated system.

Velocity Speed of an object in a specific direction, used in calculating momentum.

Point Mass An object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in angular momentum calculations.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, important for determining angular momentum.

Distance The space between two points, used in the formula for angular momentum as the radius.

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around a central point or axis.

Formula L = mvr Equation used to calculate angular momentum of an object in linear motion.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, a factor in calculating momentum.

Top View Perspective looking down on an object, used in visualizing rotational problems.

Kilograms Meters Squared Per Second Unit of angular momentum, combining mass, distance, and time.