Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion definitions Flashcards

Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion definitions
  • Angular Momentum
    Momentum of an object that rotates, applicable to linear motion impacting a rotating axis.
  • Linear Momentum
    Momentum used to solve collision problems where both objects have linear velocities.
  • Rotating Axis
    A fixed point around which an object can rotate, crucial in angular momentum calculations.
  • Collision
    An event where two objects come into contact, potentially involving linear and angular momentum.
  • Conservation of Momentum
    Principle stating total momentum remains constant in an isolated system.
  • Velocity
    Speed of an object in a specific direction, used in calculating momentum.
  • Point Mass
    An object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in angular momentum calculations.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, important for determining angular momentum.
  • Distance
    The space between two points, used in the formula for angular momentum as the radius.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around a central point or axis.
  • Formula L = mvr
    Equation used to calculate angular momentum of an object in linear motion.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, a factor in calculating momentum.
  • Top View
    Perspective looking down on an object, used in visualizing rotational problems.
  • Kilograms Meters Squared Per Second
    Unit of angular momentum, combining mass, distance, and time.
  • Unrelated Axis
    An axis not directly involved in an object's motion but used for calculating angular momentum.