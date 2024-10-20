Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion definitions Flashcards
Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion definitions
- Angular MomentumMomentum of an object that rotates, applicable to linear motion impacting a rotating axis.
- Linear MomentumMomentum used to solve collision problems where both objects have linear velocities.
- Rotating AxisA fixed point around which an object can rotate, crucial in angular momentum calculations.
- CollisionAn event where two objects come into contact, potentially involving linear and angular momentum.
- Conservation of MomentumPrinciple stating total momentum remains constant in an isolated system.
- VelocitySpeed of an object in a specific direction, used in calculating momentum.
- Point MassAn object with mass concentrated at a single point, used in angular momentum calculations.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates, important for determining angular momentum.
- DistanceThe space between two points, used in the formula for angular momentum as the radius.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a central point or axis.
- Formula L = mvrEquation used to calculate angular momentum of an object in linear motion.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, a factor in calculating momentum.
- Top ViewPerspective looking down on an object, used in visualizing rotational problems.
- Kilograms Meters Squared Per SecondUnit of angular momentum, combining mass, distance, and time.
- Unrelated AxisAn axis not directly involved in an object's motion but used for calculating angular momentum.