Average Power of Waves on Strings definitions Flashcards

Average Power of Waves on Strings definitions
- Average PowerThe energy supplied per unit time to maintain continuous wave production on a string.
- Angular FrequencyA measure of how many radians a wave oscillates per second, calculated as 2π times the frequency.
- AmplitudeThe maximum displacement of points on a wave, measured from the equilibrium position.
- Wave SpeedThe speed at which the wave pattern travels through the medium, calculated as sqrt(tension/mass density).
- Mass DensityThe mass per unit length of the string, denoted as mu, affecting wave speed.
- TensionThe force applied along the string, influencing the wave speed.
- FrequencyThe number of oscillations or cycles per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).
- Radians per SecondThe unit of angular frequency, indicating the angle covered per second.
- Formula SheetA reference sheet provided during exams containing essential equations.
- EnergyThe capacity to do work, carried by waves as they propagate through space.
- EquationA mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different quantities.
- Wave PatternThe repeating shape or form of a wave as it travels through a medium.
- OscillationThe repetitive variation, typically in time, of some measure about a central value.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
- WorkThe energy transferred to or from an object via the application of force along a displacement.