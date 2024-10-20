Skip to main content
Average Power of Waves on Strings definitions Flashcards

Average Power of Waves on Strings definitions
  • Average Power
    The energy supplied per unit time to maintain continuous wave production on a string.
  • Angular Frequency
    A measure of how many radians a wave oscillates per second, calculated as 2π times the frequency.
  • Amplitude
    The maximum displacement of points on a wave, measured from the equilibrium position.
  • Wave Speed
    The speed at which the wave pattern travels through the medium, calculated as sqrt(tension/mass density).
  • Mass Density
    The mass per unit length of the string, denoted as mu, affecting wave speed.
  • Tension
    The force applied along the string, influencing the wave speed.
  • Frequency
    The number of oscillations or cycles per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).
  • Radians per Second
    The unit of angular frequency, indicating the angle covered per second.
  • Formula Sheet
    A reference sheet provided during exams containing essential equations.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work, carried by waves as they propagate through space.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different quantities.
  • Wave Pattern
    The repeating shape or form of a wave as it travels through a medium.
  • Oscillation
    The repetitive variation, typically in time, of some measure about a central value.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
  • Work
    The energy transferred to or from an object via the application of force along a displacement.