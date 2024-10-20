Average Power of Waves on Strings definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Average Power The energy supplied per unit time to maintain continuous wave production on a string.

Angular Frequency A measure of how many radians a wave oscillates per second, calculated as 2π times the frequency.

Amplitude The maximum displacement of points on a wave, measured from the equilibrium position.

Wave Speed The speed at which the wave pattern travels through the medium, calculated as sqrt(tension/mass density).

Mass Density The mass per unit length of the string, denoted as mu, affecting wave speed.

Tension The force applied along the string, influencing the wave speed.

Frequency The number of oscillations or cycles per second, measured in Hertz (Hz).

Radians per Second The unit of angular frequency, indicating the angle covered per second.

Formula Sheet A reference sheet provided during exams containing essential equations.

Energy The capacity to do work, carried by waves as they propagate through space.

Equation A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different quantities.

Wave Pattern The repeating shape or form of a wave as it travels through a medium.

Oscillation The repetitive variation, typically in time, of some measure about a central value.

Hertz The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.