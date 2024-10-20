Ballistic Pendulum definitions Flashcards
Ballistic Pendulum definitions
- Ballistic PendulumA device used to measure the velocity of a projectile, involving a collision and pendulum motion.
- CollisionAn event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.
- PendulumA weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, used to demonstrate motion and energy.
- Conservation of MomentumA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
- Conservation of EnergyA principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant over time.
- Inelastic CollisionA type of collision where the colliding objects stick together and move as one mass post-collision.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.
- Potential EnergyThe energy held by an object because of its position relative to other objects.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction, crucial for calculating momentum and energy.
- Gravitational PotentialEnergy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often set to zero at the lowest point.
- Angle θThe angle formed by the pendulum with the vertical, calculated using trigonometric functions.
- Arc CosineThe inverse function of cosine, used to determine angles from cosine values.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, crucial for momentum and energy calculations.
- HeightThe vertical distance an object rises, used to calculate potential energy in pendulum problems.
- Trigonometric FunctionsFunctions like sine, cosine, and tangent used to relate angles to side lengths in right triangles.