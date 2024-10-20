Ballistic Pendulum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ballistic Pendulum A device used to measure the velocity of a projectile, involving a collision and pendulum motion.

Collision An event where two or more bodies exert forces on each other in a relatively short time.

Pendulum A weight suspended from a pivot so it can swing freely, used to demonstrate motion and energy.

Conservation of Momentum A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that the total energy of an isolated system remains constant over time.

Inelastic Collision A type of collision where the colliding objects stick together and move as one mass post-collision.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2.

Potential Energy The energy held by an object because of its position relative to other objects.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction, crucial for calculating momentum and energy.

Gravitational Potential Energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field, often set to zero at the lowest point.

Angle θ The angle formed by the pendulum with the vertical, calculated using trigonometric functions.

Arc Cosine The inverse function of cosine, used to determine angles from cosine values.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, crucial for momentum and energy calculations.

Height The vertical distance an object rises, used to calculate potential energy in pendulum problems.