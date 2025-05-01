Ballistic Pendulum quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the maximum height reached by a block in a ballistic pendulum after a bullet embeds itself in the block, using conservation of momentum and energy?

First, use conservation of momentum to find the velocity of the combined block and bullet immediately after the collision: (m_bullet * v_bullet_initial + m_block * v_block_initial) = (m_bullet + m_block) * V_B. Then, apply conservation of energy as the block-bullet system swings upward: (1/2)(m_bullet + m_block)V_B^2 = (m_bullet + m_block)gY_C. Solving for the maximum height Y_C gives Y_C = V_B^2 / (2g).