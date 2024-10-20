Black Holes definitions Flashcards
Black Holes definitions
- Black HoleA region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape from it.
- Schwarzschild RadiusThe radius defining the boundary of a black hole, beyond which nothing can escape, calculated using mass and gravitational constants.
- Event HorizonThe boundary around a black hole beyond which no information or matter can escape.
- Escape VelocityThe speed needed to break free from a gravitational field, exceeding the speed of light in black holes.
- Astronomical UnitA unit of distance equal to the average distance from Earth to the Sun, used to measure space distances.
- SI UnitsThe International System of Units, a standardized system of measurement used in scientific calculations.
- Solar MassA standard unit of mass in astronomy equivalent to the mass of the Sun, used to express the mass of other stars or galaxies.
- Gravitational ConstantA fundamental constant denoted by G, used in the calculation of gravitational forces between two bodies.
- Speed of LightThe constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second.
- GalaxyA massive system of stars, stellar remnants, interstellar gas, dust, and dark matter bound together by gravity.