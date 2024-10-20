Skip to main content
Black Holes definitions Flashcards

Black Holes definitions
  • Black Hole
    A region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape from it.
  • Schwarzschild Radius
    The radius defining the boundary of a black hole, beyond which nothing can escape, calculated using mass and gravitational constants.
  • Event Horizon
    The boundary around a black hole beyond which no information or matter can escape.
  • Escape Velocity
    The speed needed to break free from a gravitational field, exceeding the speed of light in black holes.
  • Astronomical Unit
    A unit of distance equal to the average distance from Earth to the Sun, used to measure space distances.
  • SI Units
    The International System of Units, a standardized system of measurement used in scientific calculations.
  • Solar Mass
    A standard unit of mass in astronomy equivalent to the mass of the Sun, used to express the mass of other stars or galaxies.
  • Gravitational Constant
    A fundamental constant denoted by G, used in the calculation of gravitational forces between two bodies.
  • Speed of Light
    The constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second.
  • Galaxy
    A massive system of stars, stellar remnants, interstellar gas, dust, and dark matter bound together by gravity.