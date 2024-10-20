Black Holes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Black Hole A region in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape from it.

Schwarzschild Radius The radius defining the boundary of a black hole, beyond which nothing can escape, calculated using mass and gravitational constants.

Event Horizon The boundary around a black hole beyond which no information or matter can escape.

Escape Velocity The speed needed to break free from a gravitational field, exceeding the speed of light in black holes.

Astronomical Unit A unit of distance equal to the average distance from Earth to the Sun, used to measure space distances.

SI Units The International System of Units, a standardized system of measurement used in scientific calculations.

Solar Mass A standard unit of mass in astronomy equivalent to the mass of the Sun, used to express the mass of other stars or galaxies.

Gravitational Constant A fundamental constant denoted by G, used in the calculation of gravitational forces between two bodies.

Speed of Light The constant speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 meters per second.