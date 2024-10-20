Buoyancy & Buoyant Force definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Buoyancy The phenomenon causing objects to float or rise in a liquid due to pressure differences.

Buoyant Force The upward force exerted by a fluid on a submerged object, equal to the weight of the fluid displaced.

Archimedes' Principle States that the buoyant force on a submerged object is equal to the weight of the liquid displaced.

Density The mass of an object divided by its total volume, crucial for solving buoyancy problems.

Equilibrium A state where the net force is zero, often occurring when buoyant force equals gravitational force.

Apparent Weight The weight of an object in a fluid, affected by buoyant force, measured by tension or normal force.

Pressure Difference The variation in pressure between the top and bottom of a submerged object, causing buoyant force.

Volume Submerged The portion of an object's volume that is underwater, crucial for calculating buoyant force.

Normal Force The force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it, often counteracting gravity.

Tension The force transmitted through a string or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Gravitational Acceleration The acceleration due to gravity, typically 9.8 m/s² on Earth, used in buoyancy calculations.

Liquid Density The mass per unit volume of a liquid, a key factor in determining buoyant force.

Floating The condition where an object remains on the surface of a liquid due to its lower density.

Sinking The condition where an object descends in a liquid due to its higher density compared to the liquid.