Buoyancy & Buoyant Force quiz Flashcards

Which process allows bugs to walk on water?
The process that allows bugs to walk on water is surface tension. The cohesive forces between water molecules create a surface film strong enough to support the weight of small insects.
Which of the following statements best explains why ice floats on water?
Ice floats on water because it is less dense than liquid water. The structure of ice causes it to occupy more volume than the same mass of water, making it buoyant.
What is the buoyant force and how is it calculated according to Archimedes' principle?
The buoyant force is the upward force exerted by a fluid on a submerged object, calculated as the weight of the liquid displaced by the object, using the formula FB = ρ_liquid x g x V_under.
How does the density of an object relative to a liquid determine whether it floats, sinks, or remains suspended?
An object floats if it is less dense than the liquid, sinks if it is denser, and remains suspended if its density is equal to that of the liquid.
What is the shortcut formula for calculating the density of an object based on its submerged volume?
The density of an object can be calculated as the percent volume submerged multiplied by the density of the liquid.