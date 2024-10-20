Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Acceleration-Time Graph A graph that plots acceleration on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine changes in velocity.

Area Under the Curve The region between the graph line and the time axis, representing the change in velocity in acceleration-time graphs.

Change in Velocity The difference between final and initial velocity, calculated as the area under the acceleration-time graph.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, calculated from the change in velocity when initial velocity is zero.

Rectangle A four-sided shape with opposite sides equal, used to calculate areas under the graph for velocity changes.

Triangle A three-sided shape used to calculate areas under the graph, contributing to changes in velocity.

Base The length of the bottom side of a shape, used in area calculations for rectangles and triangles.

Height The vertical length from the base to the top of a shape, used in area calculations for rectangles and triangles.

Positive Acceleration Acceleration that increases velocity, represented by areas above the time axis on the graph.

Negative Acceleration Acceleration that decreases velocity, represented by areas below the time axis on the graph.

Meters per Second The unit of measurement for velocity and change in velocity in the context of the graph.

Symmetrical Having balanced proportions, used to describe identical shapes on the graph for simplifying calculations.

Initial Velocity The starting speed of an object, often zero in problems involving acceleration-time graphs.

Final Velocity The speed of an object at a specific time, calculated by adding the change in velocity to the initial velocity.