Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs definitions
  • Acceleration-Time Graph
    A graph that plots acceleration on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine changes in velocity.
  • Area Under the Curve
    The region between the graph line and the time axis, representing the change in velocity in acceleration-time graphs.
  • Change in Velocity
    The difference between final and initial velocity, calculated as the area under the acceleration-time graph.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, calculated from the change in velocity when initial velocity is zero.
  • Rectangle
    A four-sided shape with opposite sides equal, used to calculate areas under the graph for velocity changes.
  • Triangle
    A three-sided shape used to calculate areas under the graph, contributing to changes in velocity.
  • Base
    The length of the bottom side of a shape, used in area calculations for rectangles and triangles.
  • Height
    The vertical length from the base to the top of a shape, used in area calculations for rectangles and triangles.
  • Positive Acceleration
    Acceleration that increases velocity, represented by areas above the time axis on the graph.
  • Negative Acceleration
    Acceleration that decreases velocity, represented by areas below the time axis on the graph.
  • Meters per Second
    The unit of measurement for velocity and change in velocity in the context of the graph.
  • Symmetrical
    Having balanced proportions, used to describe identical shapes on the graph for simplifying calculations.
  • Initial Velocity
    The starting speed of an object, often zero in problems involving acceleration-time graphs.
  • Final Velocity
    The speed of an object at a specific time, calculated by adding the change in velocity to the initial velocity.
  • Time Axis
    The horizontal axis on a graph representing time, used to determine intervals for area calculations.