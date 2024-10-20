Calculating Cross Product Using Components definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cross Product A vector operation that results in a vector perpendicular to two given vectors.

Unit Vector A vector with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction.

Components The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system.

i, j, k Unit vectors along the x, y, and z axes, respectively.

Vector Notation A representation of vectors using unit vectors i, j, and k.

Table Method A systematic approach to calculate cross products using repeated components.

Diagonal Multiplication A technique in the table method involving crosswise multiplication of components.

AB - BA Pattern A mnemonic for calculating cross product components by subtracting reverse products.

Cx, Cy, Cz The x, y, and z components of the resulting cross product vector.

Plug and Chug A method of substituting values into a formula to compute results.

Negative Sign Handling Careful management of negative signs in calculations to avoid errors.

Scalar Product A product of two vectors resulting in a scalar, also known as dot product.

Perpendicular Vector A vector that is at a right angle to a given plane or vector.

Generic Equation A formula that represents a general case, applicable to various specific instances.