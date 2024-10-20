Skip to main content
Calculating Cross Product Using Components definitions Flashcards

Calculating Cross Product Using Components definitions
  • Cross Product
    A vector operation that results in a vector perpendicular to two given vectors.
  • Unit Vector
    A vector with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction.
  • Components
    The projections of a vector along the axes of a coordinate system.
  • i, j, k
    Unit vectors along the x, y, and z axes, respectively.
  • Vector Notation
    A representation of vectors using unit vectors i, j, and k.
  • Table Method
    A systematic approach to calculate cross products using repeated components.
  • Diagonal Multiplication
    A technique in the table method involving crosswise multiplication of components.
  • AB - BA Pattern
    A mnemonic for calculating cross product components by subtracting reverse products.
  • Cx, Cy, Cz
    The x, y, and z components of the resulting cross product vector.
  • Plug and Chug
    A method of substituting values into a formula to compute results.
  • Negative Sign Handling
    Careful management of negative signs in calculations to avoid errors.
  • Scalar Product
    A product of two vectors resulting in a scalar, also known as dot product.
  • Perpendicular Vector
    A vector that is at a right angle to a given plane or vector.
  • Generic Equation
    A formula that represents a general case, applicable to various specific instances.
  • Pattern Recognition
    Identifying consistent sequences or structures in mathematical operations.