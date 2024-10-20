Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs definitions

Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs definitions
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object, calculated as the area under a velocity-time graph.
  • Velocity-Time Graph
    A graph that plots velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine displacement.
  • Area Under the Curve
    The region between the graph line and the time axis, representing displacement.
  • Delta X
    Symbol representing displacement or change in position on a velocity-time graph.
  • Rectangle
    A geometric shape used to calculate area as base times height on a graph.
  • Triangle
    A geometric shape used to calculate area as one-half base times height on a graph.
  • Base
    The horizontal length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations.
  • Height
    The vertical length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations.
  • Positive Displacement
    Displacement indicated by areas above the time axis, showing forward movement.
  • Negative Displacement
    Displacement indicated by areas below the time axis, showing backward movement.
  • Total Displacement
    The sum of all displacements calculated for each section of a velocity-time graph.
  • Time Axis
    The x-axis on a velocity-time graph, representing the passage of time.
  • Positive Velocity
    Velocity above the time axis, indicating forward motion.
  • Negative Velocity
    Velocity below the time axis, indicating backward motion.
  • Geometric Shapes
    Simple shapes like rectangles and triangles used to calculate areas on graphs.