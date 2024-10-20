Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Displacement The change in position of an object, calculated as the area under a velocity-time graph.

Velocity-Time Graph A graph that plots velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine displacement.

Area Under the Curve The region between the graph line and the time axis, representing displacement.

Delta X Symbol representing displacement or change in position on a velocity-time graph.

Rectangle A geometric shape used to calculate area as base times height on a graph.

Triangle A geometric shape used to calculate area as one-half base times height on a graph.

Base The horizontal length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations.

Height The vertical length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations.

Positive Displacement Displacement indicated by areas above the time axis, showing forward movement.

Negative Displacement Displacement indicated by areas below the time axis, showing backward movement.

Total Displacement The sum of all displacements calculated for each section of a velocity-time graph.

Time Axis The x-axis on a velocity-time graph, representing the passage of time.

Positive Velocity Velocity above the time axis, indicating forward motion.

Negative Velocity Velocity below the time axis, indicating backward motion.