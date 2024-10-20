Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs definitions Flashcards

- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, calculated as the area under a velocity-time graph.
- Velocity-Time GraphA graph that plots velocity on the y-axis and time on the x-axis, used to determine displacement.
- Area Under the CurveThe region between the graph line and the time axis, representing displacement.
- Delta XSymbol representing displacement or change in position on a velocity-time graph.
- RectangleA geometric shape used to calculate area as base times height on a graph.
- TriangleA geometric shape used to calculate area as one-half base times height on a graph.
- BaseThe horizontal length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations.
- HeightThe vertical length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations.
- Positive DisplacementDisplacement indicated by areas above the time axis, showing forward movement.
- Negative DisplacementDisplacement indicated by areas below the time axis, showing backward movement.
- Total DisplacementThe sum of all displacements calculated for each section of a velocity-time graph.
- Time AxisThe x-axis on a velocity-time graph, representing the passage of time.
- Positive VelocityVelocity above the time axis, indicating forward motion.
- Negative VelocityVelocity below the time axis, indicating backward motion.
- Geometric ShapesSimple shapes like rectangles and triangles used to calculate areas on graphs.