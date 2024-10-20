Intro to Calorimetry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Calorimetry The study of measuring heat transfer during physical and chemical processes.

Thermal Equilibrium A state where two or more materials reach the same temperature and no heat flows between them.

Heat Transfer The movement of thermal energy from a hotter object to a cooler one.

Insulated Container A vessel that prevents heat exchange with the external environment.

Specific Heat The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, often measured in kilograms in calorimetry problems.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, influencing heat transfer.

Equilibrium Temperature The final uniform temperature reached by materials in thermal equilibrium.

Heat Conservation The principle that total heat remains constant in an isolated system during heat transfer.

Delta T The change in temperature, calculated as final temperature minus initial temperature.

Algebra A branch of mathematics used to solve equations, crucial in deriving calorimetry formulas.

Center of Mass Analogy A comparison used to explain how equilibrium temperature skews towards the mass with higher heat.

Heat Equation An expression used to calculate heat transfer, often in the form Q = mcΔT.

Negative Sign Indicates the direction of heat flow, showing heat loss in calorimetry equations.