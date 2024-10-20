Capacitance Using Calculus definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capacitance The ability of a system to store charge per unit voltage, calculated as charge divided by potential difference.

Concentric Spherical Shells Two spherical surfaces sharing the same center but with different radii, one inside the other.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, calculated as kq/r² for a point charge.

Gauss's Law A law stating that the electric flux through a closed surface is proportional to the charge enclosed.

Potential Difference The work needed to move a charge between two points in an electric field, calculated as V=-∫E·dr.

Radial Direction The direction pointing directly away from or towards the center of a sphere.

Integral A mathematical operation used to calculate areas under curves, here used to find potential difference.

Least Common Denominator The smallest common multiple of the denominators of two or more fractions.

Epsilon Naught The permittivity of free space, a constant used in calculating electric fields and capacitance.

Charge A property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field, denoted as q.

Voltage The electric potential energy per unit charge, equivalent to potential difference.

K The Coulomb's constant, used in calculating electric forces and fields, equal to 1/4πε₀.

4π A constant factor appearing in formulas involving spheres, such as in the capacitance formula.

Radii The plural of radius, referring to the distances from the center to the surfaces of the spherical shells.