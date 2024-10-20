Capacitance Using Calculus definitions Flashcards
Capacitance Using Calculus definitions
- CapacitanceThe ability of a system to store charge per unit voltage, calculated as charge divided by potential difference.
- Concentric Spherical ShellsTwo spherical surfaces sharing the same center but with different radii, one inside the other.
- Electric FieldA field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, calculated as kq/r² for a point charge.
- Gauss's LawA law stating that the electric flux through a closed surface is proportional to the charge enclosed.
- Potential DifferenceThe work needed to move a charge between two points in an electric field, calculated as V=-∫E·dr.
- Radial DirectionThe direction pointing directly away from or towards the center of a sphere.
- IntegralA mathematical operation used to calculate areas under curves, here used to find potential difference.
- Least Common DenominatorThe smallest common multiple of the denominators of two or more fractions.
- Epsilon NaughtThe permittivity of free space, a constant used in calculating electric fields and capacitance.
- ChargeA property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field, denoted as q.
- VoltageThe electric potential energy per unit charge, equivalent to potential difference.
- KThe Coulomb's constant, used in calculating electric forces and fields, equal to 1/4πε₀.
- 4πA constant factor appearing in formulas involving spheres, such as in the capacitance formula.
- RadiiThe plural of radius, referring to the distances from the center to the surfaces of the spherical shells.
- ABThe product of the radii of the two concentric spherical shells, used in the capacitance formula.