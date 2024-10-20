Capacitors & Capacitance definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capacitor Device with two surfaces of equal and opposite charges, storing potential energy between them.

Capacitance Measure of a capacitor's ability to store charge per unit voltage, expressed in farads.

Farad Unit of capacitance, indicating the amount of charge stored per volt.

Electric Dipole Pair of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, creating potential energy.

Potential Energy Energy stored between two charges due to their positions and potential difference.

Potential Difference Voltage across two points in a circuit, driving charge movement.

Voltage Electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.

Circuit Pathway for electric current, typically including a power source and components like capacitors.

Battery Device providing potential difference, driving electron flow in a circuit.

Electron Negatively charged particle moving through circuits, affecting charge distribution.

Charge Quantity of electricity held by an object, measured in coulombs.

Coulomb Unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

Terminal Point of connection for electrical components, with positive and negative designations in batteries.

Conducting Wire Material allowing easy flow of electric charge, used to connect components in a circuit.