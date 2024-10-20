Capacitors & Capacitance definitions Flashcards
Back
Capacitors & Capacitance definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- CapacitorDevice with two surfaces of equal and opposite charges, storing potential energy between them.
- CapacitanceMeasure of a capacitor's ability to store charge per unit voltage, expressed in farads.
- FaradUnit of capacitance, indicating the amount of charge stored per volt.
- Electric DipolePair of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, creating potential energy.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored between two charges due to their positions and potential difference.
- Potential DifferenceVoltage across two points in a circuit, driving charge movement.
- VoltageElectric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
- CircuitPathway for electric current, typically including a power source and components like capacitors.
- BatteryDevice providing potential difference, driving electron flow in a circuit.
- ElectronNegatively charged particle moving through circuits, affecting charge distribution.
- ChargeQuantity of electricity held by an object, measured in coulombs.
- CoulombUnit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
- TerminalPoint of connection for electrical components, with positive and negative designations in batteries.
- Conducting WireMaterial allowing easy flow of electric charge, used to connect components in a circuit.
- Equation Q = C * VFormula relating charge, capacitance, and voltage in a capacitor.