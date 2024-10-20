Skip to main content
Capacitors & Capacitance definitions Flashcards

Capacitors & Capacitance definitions
  • Capacitor
    Device with two surfaces of equal and opposite charges, storing potential energy between them.
  • Capacitance
    Measure of a capacitor's ability to store charge per unit voltage, expressed in farads.
  • Farad
    Unit of capacitance, indicating the amount of charge stored per volt.
  • Electric Dipole
    Pair of equal and opposite charges separated by a distance, creating potential energy.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored between two charges due to their positions and potential difference.
  • Potential Difference
    Voltage across two points in a circuit, driving charge movement.
  • Voltage
    Electric potential difference between two points, measured in volts.
  • Circuit
    Pathway for electric current, typically including a power source and components like capacitors.
  • Battery
    Device providing potential difference, driving electron flow in a circuit.
  • Electron
    Negatively charged particle moving through circuits, affecting charge distribution.
  • Charge
    Quantity of electricity held by an object, measured in coulombs.
  • Coulomb
    Unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
  • Terminal
    Point of connection for electrical components, with positive and negative designations in batteries.
  • Conducting Wire
    Material allowing easy flow of electric charge, used to connect components in a circuit.
  • Equation Q = C * V
    Formula relating charge, capacitance, and voltage in a capacitor.