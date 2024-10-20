Capacitors in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Capacitor A device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, used in AC circuits to influence current and voltage.

AC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, influencing the flow of current in a circuit.

Capacitance The ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads.

Charge The amount of electric charge stored on a capacitor, influencing the voltage across it.

Current The flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes, and influenced by voltage and resistance.

Capacitive Reactance A resistance-like quantity in AC circuits, inversely proportional to frequency and capacitance.

Omega The angular frequency in an AC circuit, calculated as 2π times the frequency.

Frequency The number of cycles per second in an AC circuit, measured in hertz.

Ohm's Law A principle stating that the current through a conductor is directly proportional to the voltage across it.

Resistance A measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit, measured in ohms.

Reactance The opposition to the change in current flow in an AC circuit, combining resistance and capacitive effects.

Phase Angle The angular difference between the voltage and current waveforms in an AC circuit.

Impedance The total opposition to current flow in an AC circuit, combining resistance and reactance.