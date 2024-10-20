Catch/Overtake Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Position-Time Graph A visual representation where the position of objects is plotted against time, showing where lines intersect for overtaking points.

Initial Position The starting point of an object in motion, often denoted as x₀, used in position equations.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, represented as the slope on a position-time graph.

Overtaking Point The point where two objects in motion have the same position at the same time.

Constant Velocity A state of motion where an object moves at a steady speed without acceleration.

Position Equation An equation that calculates an object's position based on initial position, velocity, and time.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, which is zero in problems involving constant velocity.

Intersection The point on a graph where two lines meet, indicating equal positions in motion problems.

Diagram A visual tool used to represent the initial conditions and variables in motion problems.

Algebraic Manipulation The process of rearranging equations to isolate and solve for unknown variables.

UAM Equations Uniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to derive position equations in motion problems.

Time The duration it takes for an event to occur, such as one object catching up to another.

Known Variables The given values in a problem, such as initial position and velocity, used to solve equations.

Final Position The position of an object at the end of a motion event, calculated using position equations.