Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Catch/Overtake Problems definitions Flashcards

Back
Catch/Overtake Problems definitions
1/15
  • Position-Time Graph
    A visual representation where the position of objects is plotted against time, showing where lines intersect for overtaking points.
  • Initial Position
    The starting point of an object in motion, often denoted as x₀, used in position equations.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, represented as the slope on a position-time graph.
  • Overtaking Point
    The point where two objects in motion have the same position at the same time.
  • Constant Velocity
    A state of motion where an object moves at a steady speed without acceleration.
  • Position Equation
    An equation that calculates an object's position based on initial position, velocity, and time.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, which is zero in problems involving constant velocity.
  • Intersection
    The point on a graph where two lines meet, indicating equal positions in motion problems.
  • Diagram
    A visual tool used to represent the initial conditions and variables in motion problems.
  • Algebraic Manipulation
    The process of rearranging equations to isolate and solve for unknown variables.
  • UAM Equations
    Uniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to derive position equations in motion problems.
  • Time
    The duration it takes for an event to occur, such as one object catching up to another.
  • Known Variables
    The given values in a problem, such as initial position and velocity, used to solve equations.
  • Final Position
    The position of an object at the end of a motion event, calculated using position equations.
  • Slope
    The steepness of a line on a graph, representing velocity in a position-time graph.