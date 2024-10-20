Catch/Overtake Problems definitions Flashcards
Catch/Overtake Problems definitions
- Position-Time GraphA visual representation where the position of objects is plotted against time, showing where lines intersect for overtaking points.
- Initial PositionThe starting point of an object in motion, often denoted as x₀, used in position equations.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction, represented as the slope on a position-time graph.
- Overtaking PointThe point where two objects in motion have the same position at the same time.
- Constant VelocityA state of motion where an object moves at a steady speed without acceleration.
- Position EquationAn equation that calculates an object's position based on initial position, velocity, and time.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, which is zero in problems involving constant velocity.
- IntersectionThe point on a graph where two lines meet, indicating equal positions in motion problems.
- DiagramA visual tool used to represent the initial conditions and variables in motion problems.
- Algebraic ManipulationThe process of rearranging equations to isolate and solve for unknown variables.
- UAM EquationsUniformly Accelerated Motion equations used to derive position equations in motion problems.
- TimeThe duration it takes for an event to occur, such as one object catching up to another.
- Known VariablesThe given values in a problem, such as initial position and velocity, used to solve equations.
- Final PositionThe position of an object at the end of a motion event, calculated using position equations.
- SlopeThe steepness of a line on a graph, representing velocity in a position-time graph.